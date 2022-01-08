Right now, Julia Fox and Kanye West have got the entire internet buzzing. The unexpected couple made their public Interview debut, with the Uncut Gems actress writing a blog accompanied by professional photos taken on their second date. But this isn't the first time one of Fox's relationships has caught a lot of online attention.

In December, the actress — who is also an artist and former dominatrix — took to her Instagram stories to go on a rant about her baby daddy and ex-husband pilot Peter Artemiev. She wrote things like “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS DEAD BEAT DAD? He can be found at most strip clubs, Lucien, Paul’s bbg, Casablanca, the streets etc." and “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair."

Artemiev later told Page Six, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

This, of course, caused a lot of commotion amongst Fox's followers. And since her romance with Ye, the drama got resurfaced. So, Fox decided to address the issue in a statement to The Cut.

“I really just kind of want to clear the air. Because I obviously was not expecting all the publicity to come after I had come for my son’s father online," she said. “My son’s father and I had our issues and I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way. My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”

Later, she added in a text message to The Cut writer Brock Colyar, “The overall message is that if ur in a toxic relationship, get out of it cuz u never who know or what could be waiting on the other side <3.”