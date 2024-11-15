JORDY Knows You’re 'Drinking of Me'
JORDY is never afraid to express a big emotion. The popstar and TikTok sensation mined the depths of his heart and mind on his third studio album — SEX WITH MYSELF — through euphoric bits of big pop swings. Today, he’s expanding on his diaristic album with a deluxe version, SEX WITH MYSELF AND IT LASTS LONGER, that has five additional songs, all which explore the highs and lows of JORDY's tumultuous inner world.
To anoint this new deluxe offering, JORDY is sharing the video to “drinking of me,” an addictive cut off the new expanded album. “I wrote 'drinking of me' the day after I cut the cord on a toxic relationship that lasted five years,” JORDY tells PAPER. “Over the course of that time, I was lied to, gaslit and manipulated into thinking that I was the crazy one, that I had trust issues. In reality, he was drunk most of the time, doing drugs and hiding it from me whenever I asked about it.”
JORDY hopes fans feel some solace in the track and video, which premiere's today on PAPER. "I think it’s special when listeners are able to cry and dance at the same time," he says. "That’s usually a goal with my music. This song and video was very emotional for me to make — but the production always keeps me moving. I hope anyone who has gone through the same experience feels validated and heard and understood. Toxic relationships are so difficult to go through, but you always come out stronger."
The video for “drinking of me” shows JORDY dancing and singing in a colorful void. He goes through old notebook, clothes, and exercises the demons of a relationship that’s overstayed its welcome. “Addiction is hard because you want to help the person you love. You want to fix them. You want them to acknowledge and own their mistakes, but what I learned through that experience is that only THEY can fix themselves,” shares JORDY. “And whoever is on the other end they deserve better. [The song] is for anyone who has struggled with loving someone who is an addict, and who needs a reminder that they are far more worthy than the love they think they deserve."
When asked about he's excited to share with fans next, JORDY offers, "I think this chapter opened the door to endless possibilities in so many ways. SEX WITH MYSELF was all about stepping outside of my comfort zone, exploring new sounds and concepts, and proving that I don’t need to put myself in a box. I’m excited to share more honest music with fans, as always, and continue to push the boundaries. As I grow and evolve, the music will too. And after this chapter, there are so many directions I could go in. I can’t wait to share that."
Photography: Lucas Markman
