JoJo Siwa has a new lady!

After a couple weeks of fervent fan speculation, the former Dance Moms star finally made things TikTok official with content creator Avery Cyrus on Monday, September 12 in an adorable video of them hanging out at a Chuck E. Cheese.

In the clip, the new couple can be seen cuddling up in front of one those photo booths that transform a normal picture into an image that looks like a drawing, which Siwa and her new boo used to capture a sweet kiss between the two of them. And even cuter? The fact that Siwa called herself the "happiest girl" in the caption, a declaration that ended up eliciting tons of well wishes and congratulatory comments from fans.

That said, Siwa and Cyrus have been hinting at their budding romance for a while, as the "D.R.E.A.M" singer previously uploaded another TikTok of them doing a dance together, saying that she was "so proud" of Cyrus for learning the routine through Siwa's "come, point, peekaboo" instruction.

"I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!!," she also wrote on top of the clip. "That SMILEEEEE."

Not only that, but Cyrus — a TikTok star herself — also used her own account to tease their relationship a few days ago by posting her texts with Siwa, who said she felt ill and needed a hug. And in what can only be called an incredibly romantic gesture, Cyrus happily fulfilled the request by going over to give her girlfriend a loving embrace.

While it's not known when they started dating, the two did take to TikTok earlier this month to lip-sync along to audio of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, jokingly saying that they were "purely platonic" friends, with Siwa captioning the video, "This audio was made for us…@averycyrus."

Before Cyrus, Siwa was dating Kylie Prew, who confirmed during an Instagram Live last month that she'd been "single for almost two months" after the couple got back together earlier that year. However, Prew went on to say that "everything's fine" between the exes and both were "safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters."

Meanwhile, Cyrus split from fellow TikTok star Soph Mosca in August, with the latter taking to social media to say that they had "decided to take a break from our relationship" in order to "focus on ourselves right now."

"I'm hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other. I still love her very much," Mosca reportedly said. "I'd ask you to please respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Soph."