JoJo is now engaged!

​The singer announced that she said yes to ​Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.

"Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him," she wrote. "So obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG"

Darden replied in the comments, writing, "Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️."

​Aside from ​Saved By the Bell​, Darden has also stared in ​The Maze Runner film series. It's unclear when the couple's relationship began, but JoJo first posted about her now-fiancé in June 2020, with a video of him performing spoken word poetry.