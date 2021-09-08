Just a few days after rumors and tabloid-fueled speculation that the couple might have a little one on the way, comedian, John Mulaney, has officially announced that he and actress, Olivia Munn, are expecting.
Mulaney announced the news on Late Night With Seth Meyers, opening up about the struggles he's faced over the past year following his relapse last fall. "I went to rehab in September [2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]," the comedian told Meyers. "Then, in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," Mulaney adds. "She's kind of held my hand through hell. And we're having a baby together."
John Mulaney announces that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby https://t.co/Pq6VnKij3q— Chicks in the Office (@Chicks in the Office)1631078759.0
Mulaney and Munn were first spotted together back in May a few days after he and Tendler announced their divorce. The two were seen together later in June with speculation that Munn might be pregnant getting kicked up after Page Six commented on the actresses' baggy attire (even though she wore a similar outfit earlier this summer).
"I'm gonna be a dad!" Mulaney emphasized. "I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."
The news has elicited some strong reactions from fans with parasocial attachments and casual onlookers.
At least John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's pregnancy announcement amid Mulaney's rehab and divorce proceedings is getting Americans to do math.— Hannah Weinberger (@Hannah Weinberger)1631120489.0
john mulaney’s real estate agent was ahead of her time https://t.co/5IklCeQKrs— jordan 🌙 (@jordan 🌙)1631085473.0
John Mulaney went to rehab, got divorced, went on tour, started dating Olivia Munn, and got her pregnant all in 9 m… https://t.co/aWsPOUMtb7— Marielle (@Marielle)1631082885.0
Me acting shocked at the news of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney being together and expecting a kid when I saw it on… https://t.co/XkZkEsxLmN— Kénnÿ✨ (@Kénnÿ✨)1631081221.0
i think it’s so funny when people get mad at john mulaney specifically for “making himself out to be wholesome” lik… https://t.co/fit9PobiGM— niles gotta have it (@niles gotta have it)1631085161.0
just tried to explain what was happening with john mulaney to paddington bear and he left the room. he does not car… https://t.co/EZ8aWkzexH— Paddington Bear Updates (no affiliation) (@Paddington Bear Updates (no affiliation))1630948979.0
remember when john mulaney said reading the new york post is like someone trying to text you everything they rememb… https://t.co/Ff54Gtz8xv— 🚫JEFF GOLDBLUM🚫 (@🚫JEFF GOLDBLUM🚫)1630796544.0
Either way, it looks like congratulations are in order for the happy couple. At least Kylie and Travis' new kid will have some company in celeb baby daycare in the near future.
