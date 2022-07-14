Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's family just got a little bigger.

As first reported by People, the Game of Thrones actress and the musician welcomed their second child together, with representatives for both stars stating, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl." The couple already share one child, another daughter named Willa, who was born in July 2020.

In terms of additional details, the baby girl's name has yet to be disclosed. However, a source speaking to TMZ revealed that Turner gave birth in Miami, Florida earlier this month. They are now reportedly back home together.

Turner first revealed that she was pregnant back in early May in an interview with Elle UK, telling the magazine that "it's what life is about for me – raising the next generation."

"The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength," Turner continued. "We're so excited to be expanding the family."

She added, "It's the best blessing ever."

The duo's love story began in 2016 after Jonas slid into Turner's DMs. After keeping their relationship relatively low-key, the DNCE frontman's little brother, Nick Jonas, hinted at them being together by uploading a photo of the couple hanging out after the 2017 Met Gala alongside the caption, "these two ❤️." Turner then later confirmed that they were dating a few months later during an interview with Marie Claire UK, in which she revealed they had already met each other's parents.

Fast forward to May 2019 when Jonas and Turner got hitched during a surprise Las Vegas wedding. They went on to throw a more official ceremony in France the next month, which was attended by the entire Jonas family, including older brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas, as well as Nick and now-wife Priyanka Chopra.

Congratulations! You can learn more about Jonas and Turner's growing family via TMZ and People.