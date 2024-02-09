Jazmin Bean Gets Cinematic

English singer-songwriter Jazmin Bean is well versed in the art of “very dramatic and cinematic energy” and their new album Traumatic Livelihood is a testament to that. The tracklist and trailer, premiering today on PAPER hint at the world they intend to create with their latest project, which both sonically and lyrically embodies every feeling they want to express.

“Most of the time when I hold back on stuff whether it be visually or sound or even just in my personal life I often regret it,” they tell PAPER. “I wanted the world to be very cinematic and for the individual to really get lost in it. I cannot wait to show more visually when we start making more music videos for the tracks. I have so many plans for visuals I’ve been plotting for ages.”

View the tracklist and trailer below as well as PAPER’s chat with Bean as they tell us about the Traumatic Livelihood universe and why and how they created it.

​'Traumatic Livelihood​' Tracklist Traumatic Livelihood Piggie Favourite Toy Terrified Is This It You Know What You’ve Done Shit Show Fish Black Dress Best Junkie You Adore Stockholm Butterfly Charm Bracelet Bitch With The Gun The Blood Brings Colour and Fluoresce

What track are you most excited for fans to hear? Why? I’m really excited for them to hear “fish” and “shit show,” I think they are so different from anything I’ve done before and are really an evolution sonically and very detailed in their production. What was inspiring you (art, books, music, etc.) while you were making Traumatic Livelihood? How did it seep into the sound of the album? Honestly, life and living a very new fresh version of life inspired it the most, I felt like I was going through a rebirth and everything felt really new and fresh so I felt like I was going into the studio very focused and attentive, I really had the energy to spend time on the records and have that detail, obviously film always inspires me, I find it so hard to list exact music influences because my playlist is just all over the place.