After Jason Derulo and his bulge took the internet by storm earlier this week, the singer was reportedly offered a six-figure deal by a porn site.

Following the unceremonious removal of Derulo's "semi-aroused" thirst trap from Instagram, a report surfaced that claimed he had been offered $500K to appear on porn site CamSoda. Unfortunately though, it appears as if that won't be coming to fruition anytime soon.

Earlier today, Derulo took to his Instagram to shut down the rumor, writing, "Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that," alongside a screenshot of The Sun's report.

Granted, the original report also stated that CamSoda's offer included the stipulation that Derulo wouldn't have to go completely nude, so it's not like the public is really missing out on the full package.

And while this is all somewhat disappointing, at least there's always Derulo's foot-long Photoshop compromise. Check it out, below.