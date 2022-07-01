Back in March, Bretman Rock was one of the lucky few to attend Jacquemus' destination runway show in Hawaii, which was made up of mostly local guests (Rock has a home in Honolulu).

It was the designer's first show outside France, but this week he returned to his Southern French roots with a fashion show in the salt fields of the Camargue Park. Rock, as well as Victoria Beckham, model Amelia Gray and singer Jorja Smith, all made the trek to the otherwordly location.

For the 23-year-old, it was his first time going to Europe, and he wasted no time documenting his new international travels. Below, Bretman Rock shares his exclusive photo diary at Jacqueus' "Le Papier" Fall 2022 show with PAPER.

It’s my first time traveling to Europe, so I was excited that I got to stay at a gorgeous chateau in the South of France near the show.