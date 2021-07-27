An Influencer Faked His Death — Now He's in Trouble

An Indian influencer is in a lot of trouble for faking his death in the most graphic way possible.

VICE reports that 28-year-old irfan Khan, known on Instagram and YouTube as Iffy Khan, created a fake suicide video after being rejected by a love interest. The graphic video, which garnered over 300,000 views, sees Khan getting hit by a train.

Apparently, someone on the police force was one of those viral hits and the influencer has since been charged under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, which is committing an act to endanger the lives of others and himself, and section 188, which is disobedience of order.

Khan was also charged with section 505 (1) for publishing or circulating any statement containing a rumor or alarming news with the intent to incite to commit an offense, and under the Indian Railways Act, for nuisance and trespassing.

Vice managed to get a hold of Khan on the phone in which he apologized for making the video. "People took it the wrong way and thought I was encouraging people to [die by] suicide if a girl rejects them " he said. "But actually, this was only part one of a video series I was making. In the second part, I would wake up from my dream and see my parents' faces, and the message was meant to be motivational and tell people not to [die by] suicide."

Khan isn't the only influencer to try out a reckless stunt like that. Armaan Shakih posted a video holding a gun and then shooting himself after a heartbreak. But after being arrested for it, he revealed that the gun was just a cigarette lighter. He then used editing effects to depict him getting hit by a train.

Hopefully similar stunts don't become commonplace.