Indigenous Drag at the the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

What does Indigenous drag look like? if you're not sure, Aunty Tamara, Feather Talia, Randy River and Ritni Tears have an answer for you. These four drag queens and kings recently convened at Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art for an audience of the city's boldest queer and trans performers, activists and artists, providing their own twists on the beloved art form.

Randy River critiqued mediocre men in the form of a Limp Bizkit lip sync before careening around the audience in Heelys, while Aunty Tamara was joined by her cousins to perform a traditional dance in her towering wig and heels. Ritni Tears threw up devil horns and dawned a bodysuit with a six-pack and pecs, and Feather Talia performed in a traditional dress to a mix of traditional and pop music. Another highlight: drag kings Randy and Ritni gyrating to Ginuwine's R&B classic "Pony."

During the panel discussion with MX Oops, an audience member shouted "Fuck Drag Race," which might be a good indicator of where these performers and their fans fall within drag culture: inspired by and pulling from its history, but proudly breaking from some of its traditions to incorporate unique parts of their heritage and politically align with the most vulnerable members in queer and trans communities. “We’re able to showcase the wide range of Two-Spirit, trans and queer Indigenous drag from across the globe. While we all have different Indigenous knowledges and cultures, we all share a common experience in that queer Indigenous peoples have been deeply harmed by colonialism on an international scale,” Randy River said to PAPER. “Performing together allows us to heal collectively from that trauma while also demonstrating that Two-Spirit, trans and queer Indigenous peoples are still here and always will be.” Curious about more indigenous drag and art? This night of performances came together through a collaboration with the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York and the Riddu Riđđu Festival, an international indigenous festival held in Norway every year.