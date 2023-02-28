This is getting slightly out of hand. We know Pete Davidson has dated countless gorgeous women, but he is not linked to Ice Spice.

The strange rumors seemed to have started as a joke according to TMZ, but it's the internet. As Poe's law states, any extreme thing can be taken as fact if the author's intent isn't made clear.

The internet was in shambles over the rumors that Hollywood's resident baddie puller struck gold again with hip-hop's princess.

But the subsequent sigh of relief when it was revealed the rumors were fake was felt throughout the internet as well.

Davidson has been linked to countless women. He was formerly engaged to Ariana Grande after a month of dating, but their romance fizzled out rather quickly. The SNL star has since been seen with everyone from Kate Beckinsale to Kaia Gerber. Perhaps his most high-profile romance was his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a short but intense fling that even found Davidson sporting several tattoos dedicated to her.

After a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski, which some suspect to be staged, he has been cozying up with Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. This time it seems serious and the two have been spotted grabbing butts and planting smooches on each other.

So you all can sleep well at night. Ice Spice isn't linked to anyone, but there's a long line of people waiting to shoot their shot.