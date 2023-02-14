North West and Ice Spice Should Collab Next

Ice Spice and North West are maximizing their joint slay.

While out and about in Brooklyn, the rapper was swarmed by paps eager to ask her for thoughts and feelings about North West's TikTok portrait and "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lip sync. Of course, Ice Spice had the appropriate response: "She's so talented!"

Related | Ice Spice Wants to Act

The artistic prodigy and daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted the portrait on Monday to the now infamous @kimandnorth TikTok account. In it, she draws the "Ice spice dupe" and lip-syncs to the PinkPantheress hit.

When confronted by TMZ paps in Brooklyn, Ice Spice also responded: "It was so cute. Thank you, North!"

@kimandnorth Ice spice dupe

Not the point, but North's flower nail charms — seen while drawing — are frankly very chic. Likewise, the portrait isn't North's first artistic endeavor on TikTok. Last week, she posted a series of Valentine's Day vignettes and has experimented with milkshake crafts and Kanye West cosplay.

In February 2022, Kardashian defended North's right to make videos on their joint TikTok account, which she manages. In a statement posted to her Instagram, amid "constant attacks" from ex-husband Kanye West, she wrote: "I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

In a video with Vogue posted just a few weeks later, Kardashian also shared some of her favorite art from North, which included paintings and drawings of bearded dragons, flowers and even herself. While showing off a moodier self-portrait North did while she was home sick, Kardashian said: "I love seeing the personality and the moods, and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It has really been an amazing hobby of hers.”