Ice Spice's Instagram Post Removed For Using Her Real Name Isis

Ice Spice says her real name has caused some issues on Instagram.

On Monday, the "Princess Diana" rapper, 23, hopped on IG Stories to reveal that a recent post was taken down for supposedly "violating" the platform's community guidelines over representing "violence and dangerous organizations."

“Can’t type my name is ode,” Ice Spice — who's full name is Isis Naija Gaston — wrote above a screenshot of the warning she received for a selfie, which just so happened to be captioned, "Ayo Isis."

instagram took down a post with ice spice’s name because her name is isis pic.twitter.com/1TytsZLsBT — music struggles (@musicstruggles1) April 18, 2023

It's unclear whether the removal was caused by trolls flagging the post or Instagram's automated filtering system mistaking the "Boy's a Liar" artist's name for a reference to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a.k.a. the jihadist terrorist organization know as ISIS.

However, the incident also ended up spurring a larger online conversation about IG's parent company Meta — which also owns Facebook — using AI to enforce community guidelines against bigotry, cyberbullying and inappropriate content, especially when so much hate speech, disinformation and serious threats of violence are regularly skipped over by these algorithms.

"FB when someone says isis," as one person tweeted alongside several red, angry face emojis. "FB when people call for violence against minorities: daaammn fr?"

Meanwhile, other folks questioned the filtering protocols for words and names like Isis, who is also one of the most important and well-known goddesses from ancient Egypt, with another commenter noting, "so nobody can talk about the ancient egyptian deity on IG?"

FB when someone says isis: 😡😡😡



FB when people call for violence against minorities: daaammn fr? — Bramanču (@cernylev) April 18, 2023

so nobody can talk about the ancient egyptian deity on IG — Ælfwine 🦇⚰ (@elvintur) April 18, 2023

That said, Instagram and Meta have yet to respond to Ice Spice's post.