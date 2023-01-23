Ice Spice Impersonators Descend on Times Square

You either want to be her or be with her, but there can only be one Ice Spice. Or so we thought…

Amidst the aftershock of Ice Spice’s EP Like..?, a swarm of red-wig-wearing dancers descended on Times Square to perform a “Bikini Bottom” flashmob.

Among a group of unsuspecting tourists, the group of legging and cropped hoodie-toting dancers popped, locked and twerked the crowd into a daze. Only Ice Spice could bring back flash mobs without flopping.

Ice Spice has yet to comment on the performance and it’s unclear whether the dancers were a genius guerrilla marketing tactic or truly impassioned fans bursting out in celebration. But what remains certain is Ice Spice has the music industry in a chokehold.

Her first chart-topper “Munch (Feelin’ U)” instantly became the 2022 song of the summer. “Bikini Bottom” proved her hold on virality and “In Ha Mood” cemented her mastery of Bronx drill and unfuckwithable flow. Like..? comes with new stand-out songs like the beloved “Princess Diana” and “Actin A Smoochie.” She also snagged another hit with the LilTjay-featuring “Gangsta Boo,” which bears the namesake of a recently deceased rap pioneer.

The 23-year-old Bronx rapper had all five boroughs in a flurry last weekend over her debut EP, sending Brooklynites and L.E.S kids alike to an undisclosed afterparty while her red-headed minions swarmed Midtown. Every bassed-out speaker in Queens was bumping the songs of the people’s princess.

The surprise six-track EP comes hot off the heels of her first fashion campaign for none other than Beyonce's athleisure brand, Ivy Park.

As described to The New York Times, Ice Spice is taking the New York Drill scene mainstream, coining “pop drill.” A proud smile in the face of a city whose mayor is raging a “war on drill,” Ice Spice and her far-reaching fanbase are a reminder of who really runs the city.