On Friday, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez dropped their first ever collab, "Ice Cream." And in just a day, the bubbly bop's music video got over 100 million views on YouTube. Now, the artists are giving their fans a peak behind-the-scenes.

"Blackpink, they're very known for their videos and they're known for their personalities, so I felt like I got to step into their world a little bit," Selena said in a video she posted, shot at her set in Los Angeles. But because the video was shot in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rare singer and the K-Pop group sadly didn't get to shoot it together.

Related | BLACKPINK Finally Announces Debut Album



She said, "I wish that I was there with them... I guarantee you there's this energy that we could have if we could be in the same place, but we're being safe." But in between shoots, Selena called the girls while they're at their own set in South Korea and shooting their part of the video.

Peep behind the scenes of BLACKPINK's shoot below.