Speaking on Secrets of Playboy, Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, who dated the Playboy magazine founder for five years, opened up about what really went on behind those gated mansion doors.

A far cry from what the "sex-positive icon" would portray in the media, Theodore says “he would tell the public even good girls enjoy sex, healthy sex. And there was nothing healthy about the sex with Hefner because he took it too far.”

Related | Anna Nicole Smith Is Getting a Netflix Documentary

The shocking allegations recall a drugged up Hefner forcing non-consensual encounters, where he would make his girlfriend have sex with others while directing and filming the act. But the disturbing claims don't stop there and Theodore tells Secrets of Playboy that she witnessed Hefner engage in acts of beastiality.

“I walked in once, and he was with our dog,” she said. “And I said, ‘What are you doing?" He says, ‘Well, dogs have needs.’ And I went, ‘Stop that, just stop that!’ And I never left them alone with the dog again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.”

Eventually, Theodore says she left her toxic relationship with Hefner after he became enamored with blood and snuff films. “What kind of mind is so far gone that it takes killing somebody to get them excited for that big release?” she said. “He was opening my eyes to this monster. I mean, really, he was a monster.”

Related | Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at Age 91

“He was like a vampire, he was sucking the life out of me,” she continued. “Really, he was a monster. The things he was turned on by — nothing was enough. Nothing.”

Secrets of Playboy premiered on A&E on Jan. 24. The ongoing series explores the reality of the Hefner and the Playboy Mansion that he called home from 1974 up until his death in 2017. Underneath its lavish parties existed a darker reality in which, according to the series, Hefner allegedly drugged dozens of young women and made them take part in orgies. Nothing was as it seemed.