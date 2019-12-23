It's been a big year for Hilary Duff. Months before announcing the reboot of the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire, the singer and actress revealed her engagement to long-time partner, singer and producer Matthew Koma.



And in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home this weekend, the couple seemingly tied the knot. People confirmed. Duff wore a custom-made Jenny Packham gown and Koma sported a Celine suit.

While the "So Yesterday" singer has been candid about most of her relationship with Koma, the wedding news was kept well under wraps and the guest list only comprised of "family and close friends."





"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house," a source told People. "When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard." The outlet further reported that sister Haylie Duff was very involved in the months leading up to the wedding.

"Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close," the source added. Both Duff and Koma announced their engagement a month after the proposal in separate Instagram posts earlier this year.

"He asked me to be his wife," Duff wrote under an image showing her engagement ring. "I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff," Koma followed up.





The duo welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, in 2018. The actress also has a 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband of three years, Mike Comrie.