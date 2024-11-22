Julia Michaels Is in 'Heaven II'





Julia Michaels is blasting off towards heaven. The multi-diamond and platinum-certified artist has been in the zeitgeist since she came into our orbit with 2017’s “Issues” and was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist. Since then she’s released multiple projects and penned some of pop music’s most memorable hits by the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. But even with all that industry-backed success, Michaels isn’t afraid to strike out on her own and go independent. “It’s been beautiful,” Michaels tells PAPER of her new indie era. “I’ve built the sweetest smallest team of spectacular people that I believe in and vice versa.” Our first look into her new chapter as an independent artist is “Heaven II ,” a fittingly otherworldy ode to pleasure and transcendence. “You can get it all night, baby/ Love you, crazy/ Take you to heaven sayin'/ ‘Save me’/ Take you to heaven on the daily,” she sings in a slinky falsetto. Her winding voice, buoyed by synth pads and acoustic guitar, moves with grace amid a rising chorus of strings and horns. The video mirrors the song's themes of love and acceptance as Michaels, dressed in a Valentine's Day red, rides in her own Vegas-style parade float down the Los Angeles river with a crew of couples. PAPER spoke with Michaels on the heels of her new release about going indie, “Heaven II,” and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the song's visuals.

What was your creative head space like going into this new era of work? I really want to capture how fun, free and liberated I feel. There’s so many parts of my personality I never felt like I had the opportunity to showcase through my music. And now being independent and having full control over my own narrative makes, it feel like I have the freedom to do so. What's the journey of going independent been like for you? Honestly, it’s been beautiful. I’ve built the sweetest smallest team of spectacular people that I believe in and vice versa. The fans especially have been amazing. They waited so long for songs and I’m so glad to be able to give them that finally. They’ve been extra supportive. “Heaven II” has a really uplifting sound and message. Tell me about the process of putting it together? I wrote “Heaven II” the week I left my label. I just wanted to write something fun and sexy. I wanted to have a song about where I was at in my life ... and gratefully where I still am.