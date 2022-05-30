Haim just unintentionally birthed a brand new meme.

On Friday, the Los Angeles-based group performed at the Boston Calling music festival, where they put their moves centerstage during an extended dance sequence in the middle of their song "I Know Alone."

In a number of fan videos, the trio can be seen twisting, shimmying and whipping their hair around, all while dressed in black pleather pants with matching bra tops, for what was a pretty intense and incredibly in-sync routine. So while dance numbers are nothing new to Haim's onstage performances, this particular performance ended up making quite the impression on Twitter, spurring a glut of memes because of how "robotic and rehearsed" they looked, as one "mesmerized" commenter said.

I’m mesmerised, it’s so robotic and rehearsed but I could also 100% believe they just did this out of nowhere https://t.co/THkJfQ4X0f — Doctor Manrattan (@somefunnyboi) May 30, 2022

Similarly, most Twitter users seemed to land somewhere in between awe and amusement, with a number of people calling the Haim sisters everything from "out of control" to avatars "being controlled by 3 wii remotes."

the haim sisters are out of control wtfpic.twitter.com/IMfOWd1R2m — karl barx sprigatito edition 🐶 (@greesybarx) May 30, 2022

it looks like they are being controlled by 3 wii remotes — joyce she/her/hers (@JoyceC415) May 30, 2022

i was gonna ask if this was haim to be funny but it’s really them omg — َ (@joonment) May 30, 2022

While others decided to create fan edits that overlaid other high-tempo tracks over Haim's dance, such as the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow" and BLACKPINK's "Boombayah."

now why it’s on beat with boom boom pow pic.twitter.com/kki70zG07v — ꜱᴛᴇᴠᴇ ʜᴀʀʀɪɴɢᴛᴏɴ’ꜱ ᴄʜᴇꜱᴛ ʜᴀɪʀ (@theprofesswhore) May 30, 2022

they were actually dancing to boombayah I have proof right here! pic.twitter.com/92hYfqZCJG — 𝐀 (@theemermaidgirl) May 30, 2022

Not only that, but several more decided to make jokes comparing their performance to the dance scene in Shawn and Marlon Wayans' 2004 hit comedy film White Chicks, a "high school rally" and "me with my cousins choreographing a dance to show our parents."

That dance battle scene from White Chicks https://t.co/ls7kTwSPrP — B. (@b_in_mpls) May 30, 2022

it’s giving high school rally https://t.co/k0CYfl1sIW — laundry and taxes nik 👩🏽‍🌾🧺✨ (@ughnooope) May 30, 2022

"my last 3 brain cells," as a commenter wrote, before others quipped that it was giving "House of Trader Joes" and "Aritzia employees when u feed them an almond."

My last 3 brain cells https://t.co/i7xEM0knaA — Charlie (@Charlie_RFC) May 30, 2022

Aritzia employees when u feed them an almond https://t.co/51eqj3obmw — helena (@freshhel) May 30, 2022

me with my cousins choreographing a dance to show our parents — Pamela (@candiedpam) May 30, 2022

House of Trader Joes https://t.co/fbMrvsjNS4 — rory (@YOUAROCKERHUH) May 30, 2022

As one Haim fan account pointed out though, the dance is the same one featured in the actual video for "I Know Alone" and "isn't meant to be sexy or cool." Rather, it's supposedly "meant to depict a song." But even that doesn't seem to have staunched the memes and, honestly, we don't really expect them to stop anytime soon.

Check out the actual music video. The dance goes along with the lyrics, it isn’t meant to be sexy or cool. It’s meant to depict a song. Y’all weird though because they still look cool doing it https://t.co/yIhoWxqu0D — Haim Source (@haimsource) May 30, 2022