Hailey Bieber on Her Mental Health Struggle After Selena Gomez Drama

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her "fragile" mental state.

On Wednesday, the model uploaded a candid Instagram Story about how she's been struggling with her mental health for the last month and a half, starting with a confession about her public persona during what's been one of the most emotionally difficult years of her life

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” as Hailey began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," she continued, before adding that she wanted to share her story in order to let "other people feel the same way I feel" to know that they're "not alone.”

Not only that, but Hailey went on to urge her followers to continue "being there for one another" and "keep showing up for each other even when it's hard." She then concluded, "We're better together."

While the Rhode founder didn't go into specifics, she did divulge that she's been struggling for "the last month and a half," which appeared to be in reference to the immense backlash she's faced in the wake of her alleged feud with Selena Gomez.

Despite attempts by both parties at squashing the speculation, the long-running feud beef rumors started in 2016 when Selena's fanbase started to accuse Hailey of "stealing" her now-husband, Justin Bieber. However, the drama recently resurfaced after fans started to read into a series of seemingly "shady" social media exchanges between Hailey and the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, eventually resulting in an unrelenting online hate campaign against the model.

All of this eventually led to Selena — a well-known mental health advocate — telling her fans to stop spouting "vile and disgusting" rhetoric against the Biebers following Hailey's revealing interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Most recently, the Only Murders in the Building star shared another message asking people to stop sending Hailey "death threats and such hateful negativity,” prior to stating that "this isn't what I stand for." However, Selena has yet to comment on Hailey's latest post.