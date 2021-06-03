As anyone that's ever kept up with Grimes (and, quite honestly, you deserve rest) will know, the artist has had a somewhat contentious relationship with the concept of artificial intelligence.

From worrying that AI will make musicians obsolete to assuaging Lana Del Rey's fears about the technology to fully embracing AI as a part of an app-based ambient project in partnership with a venture capital backed tech-startup, Grimes' relationship to AI has been, at best, tumultuous, but it seems like the artist thinks she's found a new application for the technology: communism.

Grimes posted a "proposition for the communists" on her TikTok yesterday, theorizing that AI could actually be the fastest path towards a communist vision of an ideal society.

"Typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI," Grimes said, appearing in front of a panel from the Japanese manga, Beserk, (whose creator, Kentaro Miura, recently passed) and with little drawings scrawled all over her face. "But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism."

Grimes continued to explain her rationale: "AI could theoretically solve for abundance," she said. "We could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being. AI could automate all the farming and weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality. Basically everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. Because let's be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe."

@grimes A.I. Is the fastest path to communism #ai #communism #farming

There is obviously a lot to unpack there. What Grimes is proposing isn't exactly new, but has been a pretty popular vision for the future among theorists and was even outlined in the 2019 book, Fully Automated Luxury Communism.

There's also the cognitive dissonance of Grimes spouting off about communism and her boyfriend being a billionaire techno-capitalist that is notorious for making meme-driven business decisions — all of which was undercut by her commenting under the video, "Haha I am not a communist! This iz a joke – but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!"

Grimes stans are undoubtedly getting flashbacks to when she first started dating the richest person in the world and removed the "anarchist" from her Twitter bio, or the whole, "I can respect a capitalist when they throw the phuck down," comment. At this point, they're likely not too surprised, though. Even Grimes is aware of the fact that her fans aren't as enthused about Musk as she is.

