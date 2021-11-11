The break is finally over. HBO Max has announced that the Gossip Girl reboot is set to resume its first season on Thanksgiving (November 25) — and the reveal comes with a trailer that gives an indicator of exactly what's at stake when it gets back into full swing later this month.

Soundtracked by Ariana Grande's "7 rings," there's a lot to prepare for: Scandalous sex, over-the-top parties and luxury.

Back in August, the midseason finale ended with a few threads viewers will be familiar with: Julien and Obie sharing a kiss at a protest, Aki accidentally coming out to his parents, and Max, Aki and Audrey finally having a threesome. The part two trailer offers a glimpse at what's next, from tension involving Julien to a certain someone finding new love.

As exciting as this news is for longtime fans, there's no reason to think that this could be the end of the road for Gossip Girl. HBO Max shared back in September that the Gossip Girl reboot has already been renewed for a second season.

The original Gossip Girl ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012. HBO ordered a reboot in 2019 based on the original show, which itself was inspired by the novel series written by Cecily von Ziegesar. Kristen Bell, who voiced the role of "Gossip Girl" in the original, returns in her role.