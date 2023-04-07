GloRilla Didn't Go to Prison Over Cereal

GloRilla is finally putting an end to any cereal-related speculation.

For the uninitiated, the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" artist has been rumored to have served three years in prison for stealing boxes of cereal from a K-Mart. However, the rapper has now decided to set the record straight after realizing how many people actually believed the bizarre story, seeing as how it's obviously fake as fuck.

On Wednesday, GloRilla hopped on Twitter to squash the viral rumor once and for all by expressing her disbelief at the situation, writing that “you hoes really sat y’all ass up there & believed I went to jail for 3 years for stealing cereal."

"& dats why you hoes hearts be in y’all ass today because y’all believe whatever a n**** tell you," she said, before saying that this was also "da reason you n***** be taking care of kids dats not y’all’s till they 12" in a follow up tweet.

GloRilla then went on to add, "Because you believe whatever a ho tell you!”

As for how the ridiculous rumor started, HipHopDX reports that it can all be traced back to a past interview with Funny Marco. Last May, the "Tomorrow 2" rapper made an appearance on the YouTuber's infamously over-the-top satire series, Cornbread TV, where she was asked about a silly claim related to her serving jail time for swiping some cereal from the store shelf. So given its sheer absurdity, she obviously decided to play along.

“So, they actually put that on there. Wow, they put my business on there. Yeah, I did,” GloRilla said while faking faux embarrassment by saying, “I don’t like the fact that you dug that up."

"Yes, I did," she added with a sly smirk. "He didn’t make that up.”

You can check out GloRilla's latest response to the cereal rumor below.

