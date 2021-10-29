Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up.

According to People, multiple sources confirmed the two had broken up. It's currently unclear what exactly prompted the split, but the news comes on the heels of an alleged dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, as first reported by TMZ.

Per the tabloid's report, insiders claim that Yolanda was seriously thinking about filing a police report after Zayn allegedly "struck" her last week. However, Zayn later denied the accusation and said he would "decline to give any further details" for the sake of his 13-month-old daughter, Khai, who he shares with Gigi.

Even so, he added that he hoped Yolanda would "reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," which was echoed in a public statement that appeared to be about the alleged incident.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," Zayn wrote. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He went on to say, "In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

A few hours later, Gigi also issued her own statement to E! News via her reps, who said she was "solely focused on the best for Khai" and was asking for "privacy during this time."

Granted, a Hadid family friend also told People that Gigi and Zayn were "both good parents," before adding that "Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi" and just "wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Yolanda has yet to make a statement about the incident. Meanwhile, neither Gigi nor Zayn have commented on the reported breakup.

Read People's full report here.