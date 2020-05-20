Gigi Hadid has responded to the rumors that she's gotten plastic surgery.

Earlier today, the supermodel appeared on an Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons to hit back at speculation that her famously plump cheeks were the result of filler injections.

"It's so funny, the things you see online. People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched brows since I was born," Hadid said. "Also that people think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born."

Not only that, but after Parsons asked whether she'd noticed any changes in her face since finding out about her pregnancy, Hadid explained that since she has "the cheeks already," there "isn't a lot to fill in."

"I'm happy with the natural process of the world," she said, before doubling down on her assertion that she's "never injected anything," as she's too afraid to experiment with any form of plastic surgery.

"[My face] slimmed down for sure [since I was 17], but also, it's like, I think that people are, like, so fast to do permanent things to their face," she said. "When really, like anything—I've loved being like, 'I accept myself how it is.' That doesn't mean I don't have insecurities sometimes. But like, for special occasions, you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with makeup."

