OnlyFans has suspended Gabi DeMartino's account after she reportedly tried to sell a naked childhood video of herself.
According to BuzzFeed News, the YouTuber allegedly tried to entice fans into purchasing the $3 clip earlier this week by titling it, "Won't Put My Panties On." However, the video — which apparently showed DeMartino lifting up her skirt as a toddler — was quickly met with concerned criticism from followers who accused her of "manipulating" people into unwittingly buying child porn.
As a result, OnlyFans confirmed to the publication that her account was deactivated for violating the platform's terms and services policy.
Prior to her account's suspension though, DeMartino took to her Twitter to respond to the backlash over the clip, which she called a "goofy throwback family moment."
"I am sorry that this wasn't thought out completely I apologize," she said, before claiming she had deleted it. "I am sorry again if this came out wrong."
In another tweet though, DeMartino defended her initial decision by calling it "a home-video i love to share w my friends" and saying that she uses her OnlyFans "as a 'finsta' page where i share stuff as i would w friends."
That said, many people in the replies continued to accuse DeMartino of knowing "exactly what she was doing" with the clip.
"How on earth can you defend posting a video of a CHILD with this as the caption?," as one commenter wrote.
Meanwhile, others pointed out that even if the video was "completely innocent... when you charge money for it on a sex work app and use a sexually suggestive caption to sell it, it's not just wrong, it's illegal."
"ANYONE who reads the caption without knowing the video content, especially on OnlyFans, would assume it was 100% sexual content," another person wrote. "You knew what you were doing and it's vile."
