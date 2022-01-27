Well, it's happened. The first full pop group sourced from TikTok is finally here. Introducing The Future X, the latest endeavor spearheaded by Simon Fuller, the former manager of and mastermind behind some of music's favorite groups and shows, including The Spice Girls and American Idol.

The journey started last year under the #NextInMusic hashtag. Aspiring musicians and dancers posted their auditions to the platform to be a part of pop’s next class and over the course of five weeks, the search continued while more than 300 million views were amassed.

Fuller then chose the final lineup of singers (Angie Green, Maci Wood and Luke Brown) and dancers (Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor, Jayna Hughes and Drew Venegas). They haven’t wasted any time either — the group’s now living together in Malibu, where they’re in the process of recording some new music. A preview of one of those new songs can be found here.

Things are moving quickly for The Future X; in March, they’ll start performing live together when they head out on the road with the group Now United, also managed by Fuller.

In a statement, Fuller detailed what makes The Future X so exciting. “We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group,” he said. “The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment, and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers.”