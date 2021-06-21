Did Fendi's latest spring men's collection mark the official arrival of Hot Boy Summer? We'd like to think so.

The brand's latest outing was a celebration of freedom, heritage, and of course, featured a variety of summer-ready cropped tailoring and linen separates. Set behind the picturesque location of the brand's Roman headquarters, the show featured sprawling views of the city's historic natural beauty. Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi is obviously ready to leave the drab sweatsuits and loungewear of the past year behind, making sure that the menswear post-pandemic wardrobe will consist of cropped tailoring, stretchy knits, and tiny Fendi baguettes.

Since Kim Jones took over as creative director of womenswear for the Italian brand, Venturini Fendi has been able to refocus her tailoring know-how and accessories brilliance as the head of menswear. With the most recent Spring/Summer collection, the Italian designer has once again proved her knack for taking menswear codes and reinterpreting them in a way that pushes the boundaries of silhouette and expression.

Photography: Mattia Zoppelarro

The cropped blazers were an instant eye-catcher — Fendi is really trying to make sure that customers have their summer bodies on point, huh? The muted, pastel palette toyed with the breezy silhouettes and is a stark departure from the usual dark-colored menswear collections that dominate the industry. In addition to the more daring options, Venturini Fendi featured a variety of immaculately tailored coats and trousers in a unique selection of textiles and prints.

The collection debuted a selection of playful accessories — waist chains, swim goggles, and neon mini baguette bags that we need right now. The accessories successfully complemented the skin-baring vibe of the ready-to-wear without overpowering the intricate fabrications and angular silhouettes of the collection. Whether it be or cheeky waist chains, Fendi captured the very essence of Hot Boy Summer — even though our Summer bodies may be nonexistent. Also, the range of short-sleeve cropped blazers are definitely the new go-to for Zoom meetings.