Fem Excel: Leading the Way in Women’s Hormone Health





Until 1993, the United States didn’t even require women to be included in clinical drug trials. Read that again. For most of modern medical history, women’s bodies were treated as an afterthought. They were excluded from research, overlooked in diagnostics, and expected to respond like smaller versions of men.

That one fact explains a lot. It explains why your brain fog was dismissed as anxiety, why your fatigue earned you a sleeping pill, and why your doctor told you your labs were “normal” when you could barely get out of bed. The system wasn’t built to understand women’s hormones, and it still doesn’t.

Fem Excel is done waiting for it to catch up. This online hormone clinic treats women’s symptoms for what they truly are: signs of a system out of sync, not random mood swings or just part of getting older. Because when your entire hormonal network is crashing, birth control or an antidepressant isn’t a solution. It’s like tossing a painkiller at a power outage.

Changing the Women’s Health Narrative Fem Excel, an award-winning leader in HRT for women, is dedicated to empowering women to reclaim their health through hormone replacement therapy. As Lorna Brudie, DO, one of Fem Excel’s leading physicians, explains, “Our passion stems from recognizing that mainstream healthcare often focuses on treating illnesses with temporary, band-aid solutions rather than addressing root causes.”

They provide personalized, evidence-based solutions for complex hormonal imbalances while offering innovative, member-centric care. Taking a proactive and holistic approach, they strive to address the full spectrum of hormonal issues.

Understanding Hormonal Imbalance Fem Excel educates members on the subtle signs and symptoms of hormonal imbalances, including menopause treatment, estrogen therapy, progesterone therapy, PCOS treatment, and perimenopause treatment. They offer diagnostic processes that enable a more accurate understanding of each member’s unique hormonal profile and offer the proper hormonal imbalance therapy for women to achieve estrogen and progesterone balance.

The Science and Benefits of HRT Fem Excel provides science-backed explanations of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), focusing especially on the usage of bioidentical hormones. They detail how HRT can alleviate debilitating symptoms, improve bone density, enhance cognitive function, boost libido, and contribute to overall well-being while also addressing common misconceptions and safety and medical concerns.

Their telemedicine platform offers HRT online, allowing women to receive expert care from home. The model guarantees that location doesn't hinder access to high-quality hormone therapy, making personalized treatment more available.

Unlike some conventional models that can focus only on symptom management, Fem Excel’s philosophy is rooted in prevention and foundational health, and their upcoming proprietary The Proactive Healthcare Plan™ is designed to optimize health before issues present themselves. They work to identify potential hormonal imbalances and metabolic risks, offering strategies to prevent the onset or progression of chronic conditions.

Specialized Cancer Prevention Program Fem Excel is soon to launch a specialized cancer prevention healthcare program. Their initiative focuses on identifying and mitigating risk factors associated with hormone-related cancers through hormone-balancing strategies, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle interventions, which can offer women a wide selection of tools for maintaining their health.

Real-Life Impact through Client Success Stories Fem Excel features real-life case studies that highlight the impact that personalized treatments have had on women’s lives, illustrating how they have helped them manage chronic conditions and enhance their overall quality of life. You can read their client testimonials.

In 2024, Fem Excel was named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and was recognized by Healthcare Business Review as one of the Top Hormone Therapy Providers for 2024, highlighting its expertise in the field of hormone therapy.

Leading the Way into the Future of Female Health Addressing the historical neglect of women's hormone health in medicine, Fem Excel offers personalized, evidence-based solutions for hormonal imbalances that often plague members. As Lorna Brudie, DO, says, “As pioneers in online hormone therapy, we aim to continue setting the standard while others try (and fail) to follow. Our goal is to expand our Proactive Healthcare Plan™, ensuring that women everywhere can access science-backed, precision-driven hormone optimization.”