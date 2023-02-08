CDLP Made Minimalist Jockstraps

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see February's biggest fashion news.

CDLP Adds Jockstraps to Core Collection Courtesy of CDLP/ Clifton Mooney

Fans of Swedish label CDLP's tonal, minimalist underwear can now enjoy the same luxe experience with jockstraps. The brand, which launched the category briefly 2018 and 2020 in limited-edition styles, is officially reintroducing jockstraps to their core collection. The super soft silk-like fabric is lyocell, and the waistband is tonal black with signature CDLP debossed logo. Available now at CDLP.com

COS x YEBOAH Courtesy of COS

COS and emerging designer Reece Yeboah join forces to launch his namesake brand YEBOAH with a new collaboration. The collection developed with COS combines street-luxe wear with contemporary tailoring codes. Available now at CosStores.com

Rimowa x Palace Courtesy of Rimowa