It's Called Fashion!: Bad Bunny Strips Down for Calvin Klein

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see March's biggest fashion news.

Calvin Klein revealed the latest installment of its Spring 2025 campaign starring BadBunny in his debut with the brand, in the new Icon Cotton Stretch underwear. “This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” BadBunny said in a press release. “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.” Photography: Mario Sorrenti

Caroline Polachek, FKA Twigs, Tyla and Uglyworldwide for H&M

In a Spring 2025 collection that celebrates femininity, H&M’s latest campaign features Caroline Polachek, FKA twigs, Tyla and Uglyworldwide. The collection will be released in two drops, evoking bohemian and rock 'n' roll vibes inspired by the '70s, '90s and today. First drop available now at hm.com. Photos courtesy of H&M

Balenciaga Unveils Summer 2025 Campaign

Balenciaga just unveiled its Summer 2025 Campaign, photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen, who reimagined old Hollywood costume tests in a series of photos and videos. The cast — including actors Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Honeyman, Sunnyi Melles, Mark Eydelshteyn, Rachel Sennott, Zhou You and Georgia Ford, artist Coumba Samba and models Sun, Raiki, Queen and Leona— transformed into movie archetypes like The Socialite, The Femme Fatale, The Artist, The Diva, The Girl Next Door, The Villain, The Reporter, The Prodigy, The Main Character and The Boy Next Door. Photography: Nadia Lee Cohen

Amelia Gray Stars in Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Campaign

Earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week, Ray-Ban Meta debuted its first fashion-branded collaboration on the Coperni runway with the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Wayfarer, and Amelia Gray starred in the campaign in the limited edition sunglasses: a transparent black frame and grey mirrored lenses that integrates Meta AI, camera, audio and voice assistant functionality. Available now at meta.com. Photos courtesy of Meta

Moet & Chandon Collaborated With Pharrell Williams

Moet & Chandon launched its newest collaboration and campaign with Pharrell Williams of limited edition bottles specifically designed for birthday celebrations. To make the bottles, Pharrell Williams went into the archives of the brand and found that, in 1892, they were decorated with a bow, symbolizing togetherness, generosity, joy and surprise. Available now at moet.com. Photos courtesy of Moet & Chandon

FILA and Hailey Bieber Launch Spring 2025 Collection