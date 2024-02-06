It's Called Fashion: Calvin Klein's Latest Campaign Stars Brandon Flynn

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see January's biggest fashion news.

Actor and longtime Calvin Klein ambassador, Brandon Flynn, stars in the brand's newest Spring 2024 sportswear collection featuring tailored looks and lightweight outerwear. Photography: Alexandra Nataf

GCDS Release Spring 2024 "BACI FROM L.A." Campaign

GCDS released its Spring 2024 advertising campaign, called BACI FROM L.A., in collaboration with celebrity paparazzi company Backgrid. According to the brand, the shoot takes "the energy of Italy and its history with the paparazzi" over to Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, and is inspired by Creative Director Giuliano Calza’s favorite spots in the City of Angels. “LA is the perfect playground to bring clothing to life,animating looks beyond the runway," Giuliano said in a press release. "In a world that often overlooks the beauty of the everyday, stepping out of the studio to capture this campaign was a rare and refreshing experience.” Photography: Backgrid

FENDI Reveals Women's Spring 2024 Campaign

FENDI revealed the campaign for its women's Spring 2024 collection. "When I am in Rome, every day I walk from the hotel to the Colosseum wearing my ear pods. It’s like listening to a soundtrack to an imaginary film with FENDI characters I see along the way,” says Kim Jones, FENDI Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. “In Rome, there is an elegance in ease and not caring what anybody else thinks – that is real luxury. In this collection, I wanted to reflect that. It is about women who dress for themselves and their own lives, I see it with Silvia and Delfina all of the time. It’s not about the spectacle of being looked at but the reality of wearing and the confidence and chicness that comes with it. It’s not about being something but being someone.” Photos courtesy of FENDI

Canada Goose Collaborates with KidSuper and NBA Collection

Canada Goose collaborated withe KidSuper and NBA Collection on a limited-edition, four-piece capsule inspired by adventure as a testament to community building through art, culture and sports. Artist, designer and founder of KidSuper, Colm Dillane’s artwork is featured in the collection. One, "Purple Crowd," depicts an abstract group of excited fans within a stadium. The other, "Landscape," illustrates snowy mountain peaks over frozen waters. Along with the launch of the collab, Canada Goose’s announced its newest Global Brand Ambassador, NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Photos courtesy of Canada Goose

Anja Rubik Stars in Ferrari Spring 2024 Ad Campaign