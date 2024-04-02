It's Called Fashion!: Sabrina Carpenter Gets Sexy for SKIMS

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see April's biggest fashion news.

Ahead of her Coachella debut, Sabrina Carpenter is the latest face of the SKIMS underwear campaign, shot by British photographer Jack Bridgland. Known for his bright and surrealist photography, his inspiration was '90s nostalgia as Carpenter poses in lace dresses and intimates in a teen fantasy bedroom filled with posters and CDs. The underwear drop itself includes sexy halter neck styles, delicate lace intimates with rosette accents, simple micro thongs and high-cut bodysuits. "SKIMS has so many beautiful underwear styles that I was so excited to wear. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" said Carpenter in a press release. "I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand." Available April 3 at SKIMS.com. Photography: Jack Bridgland

Balenciaga Unveils Summer 2024 Campaign

For Balenciaga's Summer 2024 campaign, creative director Demna featured his family and friends: Ella, Demna’s mother; his husband, the musician BFRND; his former professor Linda Loppa; artist Eliza Douglas; actress Renata Litvinova; friend of the House Krish Ghai; and repeat Balenciaga runway models Tommy Blue, Noureddine Boudaakat, Simone Embrack, Bibi Hoad, Jay Pak, and Khadim Sock. Shot by Jitka Hanzlová, whose work interrogates identity and belonging, everyone is photographed against a backdrop printed with imagery of halls, bathrooms, and foyers of mansions in attempt to blur the line between a three-dimensional person and a two-dimensional space. Photography: Jitka Hanzlová



Thundercat Launches Capsule Collection with Dover Street Market

Bassist and singer/songwriter Thundercat revealed a limited-edition capsule collection and exclusive collaboration with Dover Street Market London just in time for his UK and EU tour. There's kimonos produced in partnership with Japanese artisans Robe Japonica, collegiate cardigans with anime-inspired Thundercat prints and logos and Thundercat logo detailing, a red and white soccer jersey adorned with team badges, a limited-edition run of 250 holographic crew necks and 170 distressed, oversized shirts designed exclusively for Dover Street Market London Flagship. About the collection's inspiration, Thundercat said: "I feel like my sense of fashion was passed down to me by my parents. As an illustrator, I loved seeing the color palettes used in creating cartoon characters I loved to watch growing up. I always wondered to myself, why most of the things I was attracted to aesthetically, I did not see in real life? And it would make me question what was wrong with everyone? Growing up playing music around LA it was always stereotypical for a musician to wear a suit to look ‘respectable’ and I hated that so very very much ... My heroes were the likes of Jaco Pastorius, Stanley Clarke, George Duke, Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix and everything Japanese and Pharrell... I was always encouraged, and could see the importance of being yourself early on by them. In the family I come from, to be individual — that is who we are. Individually together. That is what this collaboration represents. Individual, together." Available now at Dover Street Market London and shop.doverstreetmarket.com. Photos courtesy of Dover Street Market

Swarovski Unveils "Venus" Spring 2024 Campaign

For Swarovski's Spring 2024 collection, creative director Giovanna Engelbert asw inspired by the iconography of Venus. Starring models Irina Shayk, Fei Fei Sun, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss and Abby Champion, Venus is reimagined as a series of modern muses representing different facets of womanhood. The supermodels were captured iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel, while equally iconic hairstylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath were responsible for the glam. "The Venus campaign brings to life the Spring 2024 collection, inspired by a dream of an underwater universe," Engelbert explained in a press release. "In this campaign, I reimagined the timeless Venus archetype, exploring it through a modern interpretation that resonates with contemporary ideals of elegance, empowerment, creativity, and grace perfectly embodied by these iconic models."



Photography: Steven Meisel

The Shoe for Spring and Summer Is from Brother Vellies