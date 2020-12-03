Held at the end of every year, the Fashion Awards (previously British Fashion Awards) honor the best in local and global talent with a glitzy affair and star-studded red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

With large gatherings still on hold due to the pandemic, the British Fashion Council organizers pivoted to a virtual event, presenting this year's edition via 30-minute film announcing the honorees. The format isn't the only thing to change, however — instead of presenting its usual categories like Brand of the Year and Best Emerging Designer, the awards recognized the people and organizations (20 in total) who led change in the fashion industry this year.

The four categories — Community, Creativity, Environment and People — were presented by Priyanka Chopra Jonas , Rosalía , Aja Barber with Maisie Williams and Lewis Hamilton, respectively. Among the honorees were Kenneth Ize, Aurora James, Edward Enninful, Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles for Black in Fashion Council, Gabriela Hearst and Riccardo Tisci for Burberry .

See the full list of winners, below, and read more about their contributions in the video above.

COMMUNITY (focuses on the impact fashion has on communities in light of the pandemic as well as the role skills and craftsmanship can play in sustaining local livelihoods.)

A SAI TA

CHANEL

Emergency Designer Network (Bethany Williams, Cozette McCreary, Holly Fulton and Phoebe English)



Kenneth Ize



Michael Halpern



PEOPLE (recognises those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse, empowered workforces from head office to supply chain and shop floor.)

Aurora James

Edward Enninful

Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles for Black in Fashion Council



Priya Ahluwalia



Samuel Ross



ENVIRONMENT (celebrates individuals and businesses who made a specific contribution towards achieving a circular fashion industry.)

Anya Hindmarch

Christopher Raeburn

Gabriela Hearst

Stella McCartney

The Fashion Pact



CREATIVITY (recognizes designers and brands who made a global impact in the past years through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and firm business foundation as well as defined the shape of global fashion.)

Graces Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson

Kim Jones

Prada, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons



Riccardo Tisci and Burberry