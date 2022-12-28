TikTok Fake 'Celebrity Death' Trend Called 'Sick,' 'Unsettling'

Fake celebrity deaths are taking over TikTok, and some people aren't too happy about it.

Over the holidays, a new trend saw TikTokers pranking their families by announcing the sudden death of their favorite celebrities and filming their reactions. And with people like Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Stevie Nicks on the table, the results included everything from screams to tears to a stiff drink, only to be told that the so-called news was nothing more than a joke.

But despite tons of people finding the more over-the-top reactions hilarious, there were also a fair amount of folks thought the viral trend was far from funny, with a number of respondents calling it everything from "sick" to "stupid" to just plain mean.

"Weird and unsettling," as one person tweeted, prior to a second critic pointing out that "death is nothing to joke about."

"Think of how the ones you are joking about feel about it, stop being so gross," they continued, while another user added that the trend was "pathetic," saying that "Idgaf y’all ugly whores don’t know what grief is."

"And y’all don’t know the power of words," the commenter went on to say. "Anyone who knows about manifestation knows why playing with death is DANGEROUS."

And as a fourth chimed in, "Now this is very very weird, you don’t wish death on people, let alone for clicks and views. Where tf are y’all morals??"

This is so sick. — art tavana (@arttavana) December 25, 2022

Weird and unsettling. — SOLOMON RAY (@solomonraymusic) December 25, 2022

This is so stupid. Death is nothing to joke about. Think of how the ones you are joking about feel about it, stop being so gross. https://t.co/yOOH6AJ3dK — ✨ Amanda ☁️- SEEING LOUIS (fan account) (@louisalarrie369) December 25, 2022

This is unsettling, weird, and pathetic. Idgaf y’all ugly whores don’t know what grief is and y’all don’t know the power of words. Anyone who knows about manifestation knows why playing with death is DANGEROUS https://t.co/uPIz7SDWbY — PLATANO PUTA (@VIrghoe111) December 26, 2022

Now this is very very weird, you don’t wish death on people, let alone for clicks and views. Where tf are y’all morals?? https://t.co/SluowxSML9 — Dena 🤍🦋 (@kootttaaa) December 25, 2022

Meanwhile, others said that they didn't understand what was so funny about the viral prank in the first place asking, "Why are we joking about death anyways? Are we that bored?," with some even going so far as to lament "Damn where did we go wrong with our youth??"

Granted, the trend's popularity isn't all that surprising, especially given that celebrity death hoaxes (and related conspiracy theories) have always been quite popular online. But on the other hand, the combination of "playing with other people’s emotions, making fun of them for a normal reaction AND joking about someone’s death" is, as another Twitter user put it, "not it, at all."

Why are we joking about death anyways? Are we that bored 🥱🥱 — luke (@lukesrepera) December 25, 2022

Damn where did we go wrong with our youth?? — ✨Nellie✨ (@BklynActiveMama) December 25, 2022