Ezra Miller is causing their studio some serious concern.

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. executives held an "emergency" meeting on March 30 related to the Fantastic Beasts star's recent behavior, during which they decided to press "pause" on all of Miller's upcoming projects. The publication said that the execs also discussed Miller allegedly having "meltdowns" and "losing it" while filming The Flash, which factored into their decision. However, the source made sure to clarify that Miller didn't yell or act violently then, though they "would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.'"

The meeting comes on the heels of Miller's arrest in Hilo, Hawaii last Sunday after they allegedly "became agitated" with other patrons at a karaoke bar and started "yelling obscenities." According to the police report, Miller also grabbed the microphone out of woman's hand mid-song and charged towards a man playing darts.

As a result, Miller was arrested shortly after midnight before being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. They were later released on a $500 bail.

Granted, The Secrets of Dumbledore actor also previously came under fire in 2020 thanks to a video in which they appeared to choke out a fan at a bar in Iceland. Miller also faced some criticism earlier this year for encouraging members of the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Klu Klux Klan to kill themselves with their own guns.

“Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?," Miller said in the since-deleted Instagram video. "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I’m talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want. OK, talk you soon, OK? Bye.”



Miller has yet to comment on the situation. In the meantime though, you can read Rolling Stone's full report here.