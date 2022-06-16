A 12-year-old has been granted an order of protection against Ezra Miller.

According to an exclusive report from The Daily Beast, an unnamed Massachusetts woman and her child were given a temporary harassment prevention order after alleging the child experienced an "uncomfortable" encounter with the Fantastic Beasts star.

The alleged incident occurred on February 2 at the home of their downstairs neighbor, who supposedly witnessed Miller's "explosive" outburst over a comment about the Rastafarian origins of the Parchessi board game. The neighbor also said that Miller showed the group their gun during the altercation and was also wearing a bulletproof vest.

"Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face. They said, 'You don't even know what the fuck you're talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?,'" the witness said. "'Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.'"

The woman, child and their neighbor went on to accuse the 29-year-old of being "under the influence" and of saying they had "talked extensively with your child" and held "a lot of power to them." Miller then allegedly called the child — who is nonbinary — an "elevated being" who "would be lucky to have someone like me guide them," before hugging the then 11-year-old minor and touching their hips.

"They automatically were just weirdly drawn to me and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great," the child alleged of the nerve-wracking and "really uncomfortable" interaction. "I was scared to be around them after [they had] yelled at my mother and she was crying."

Prior to this, another family was also granted an order of protection after claiming their 18-year-old child, Tokata Iron Eyes, had been "groomed" by Miller through "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior," following their initial meeting, which supposedly happened when Iron Eyes was 12.

Later, Iron Eyes issued a written statement in response to their parents' accusations in an Instagram post, writing that these were all unfounded "assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise." They also said Miller had nothing to do with Iron Eyes now identifying as nonbinary trans or changing their name to "Gibson." Later, Iron Eyes reiterated this in a follow-up video asserting that all of these decisions had been their own.

Miller has spent the past few months dealing with other legal troubles stemming from arrests in Hawaii on charges of disorderly conduct and for allegedly injuring a woman after throwing a chair at her head. Both incidents ended up spurring TikTok creator Mia Solange to accuse Miller of being an "abuser" and also reignited scrutiny surrounding a 2020 video of Miller seemingly assaulting a female fan in an Icelandic bar.

Miller has yet to comment on the multiple allegations, though they did deactivate their Instagram account after this latest complaint. However, both orders of protection have yet to be served, as Miller can't be located.

Read The Daily Beast's full report here.