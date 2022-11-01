Emily Ratajkowski doesn't believe in binaries when it comes to human sexuality.

In her new November 2022 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, the 31-year-old My Body author sat down with writer Thessaly La Force to talk about everything from her plans for a new podcast to her best-selling book of essays. However, what really ended up getting people's attention were her comments about being newly single after recently filing for divorce from estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, not to mention her take on who we love and are attracted to as a whole.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” Ratajkowski told the magazine, before declaring, “I don’t really believe in straight people.”

The actress and supermodel's comments come on the heels of rampant speculation surrounding her sexuality, which was primarily fueled by her participation in TikTok's viral "green couch" trend last month.

In response to another user asking "if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?," Ratajkowski turned the camera on herself while sitting down on her own green couch, leading to hundreds of people calling this a "WIN FOR THE GIRLS!!"

As such, La Force naturally had to ask for clarification about the TikTok, which was apparently inspired by a friend who "came over and was like, ‘Bitch, have you seen the green-couch thing?’"

"She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big,” as she explained. That said, Ratajkowski also went on to say that she wanted to use her TikTok as a way to "have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist," adding that "I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me."

You can read Ratajkowski's entire Harper's Bazaar interview here.