R&B singer Emani 22 has died. She was 22.

On Thursday, producer J Maine confirmed the sad news to People in a statement calling her "a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in."

"The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other," he said. "It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

The rising singer and dancer — whose real name was Emani Johnson — was known for her smooth voice and fluid vocal runs, as well as collaborations with Trippie Redd.

In the wake of her passing, many of Emani 22's friends and collaborators have mourned her loss online, including good friend Bhad Bhabie, who posted a photo of them alongside the caption, "I don't even know what to say...This doesn't even feel real."

"I used to spend almost everyday with you," the rapper wrote, before adding, "You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I'm gonna miss you so much."

