Elliot Page is thanking fans for their support after publicly coming out as trans earlier this month.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift," the Juno and Umbrella Academy star wrote via his Instagram on Sunday. "Stay safe. Be there for each other."

Page then went on to ask his followers to help support Trans Lifeline, as well as Indya Moore's Transanta organization, before concluding with a simple, "See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."

On December 1, the actor came out as a trans man and announced that he would be using "he/they" pronouns.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Page wrote in post at the time. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

See his latest post for yourself, below.