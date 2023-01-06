Ellie Goulding on Claims She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding is pushing back against some old cheating accusations.

This past weekend, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing to Harry Styles' hit song "As It Was," which she cheekily captioned, "Quick boob check then we're birthday groovin." However, it seemed as if fans were less focused on her moves and more preoccupied with her choice of song, with one person bringing up an almost decade-old rumor about her alleged affair with another former One Direction member.

"Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall but slay fr (for real)," as one user wrote in reference to Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan. And for obvious reasons, the accusation didn't appear to settle well with Goulding, who used the rude comment as an opportunity to shut down the rumors once and for all. And her pointed response? An emphatic "false" accompanied by a long string of exclamation marks and a sarcastic, "But also slay."

For those of you who had no idea about the gossip surrounding Goulding's love life, the singer-songwriter was briefly linked to Sheeran after they were seen holding hands while sitting next to each other at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. But even though Goulding denied the rumors, Us Weekly reported that Sheeran later went on to tell Washington's Click 98.9 radio station that "normal people don’t hold hands if they’re just friends" before saying that "it was going on, and now it’s not," prior to penning a song about a cheating partner called "Don't," which was speculated to be written about Goulding and Horan's alleged affair.

Granted, Goulding eventually responded to the hubbub in July 2015, telling ELLE UK that while she did "go on a few dates with Niall," she was "never in a relationship with Ed."

She added, "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing." So let's hope that's the end of that discussion, especially since both of them are now married.

You can check out Goulding's response to the TikTok commenter below.