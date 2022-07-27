Drake is coming under fire thanks to a few trips on his private jet from earlier this month.

The criticism kicked off last week after the @CelebJets Twitter account reported the Canadian rapper took three trips between Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, ranging between 14 to 18 minutes. So, naturally, it didn't take long for people to start commenting on the potential environmental impact of these extremely short travels on "Air Drake" once the tidbit was picked up by The Globe and Mail technology reporter, Temur Durrani, who tweeted out an infographic alleging that each tiny trip emitted about five tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto," Durrani wrote in a tweet that was later screenshotted and reposted by an Instagram account called @realtorontonewz.

Elsewhere, others pointed out that Drake was part of a larger problem related to celebrities' excessive use of private jets — such as Kylie Jenner's recent 17-minute trip from Camarillo to Van Nuys, Calif. — with another critic saying, "Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15 minute flights to Hamilton and back while the environment is collapsing."

They added, "Dude, take the GO train ffs."

"If we had a functioning democracy, our politicians would impose a new super-tax on private jet users," as a third person said. "But instead, the entire cost of a private jet can be used as a tax deduction, while teachers can only deduct $250 for school supplies on their taxes."



That said, the backlash eventually reached Drake himself, who tried to defend himself in a comment posted underneath the @realtorontonewz post on Tuesday, July 26.

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics,” he claimed. "Nobody takes that flight.” Except as several more noted, "that's literally worse."

