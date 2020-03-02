Fans believe that Drake has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his friendships with Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old rapper surprise dropped a new video for "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle." That said, it didn't take long for the internet to pick up on one particular lyric and side-eye its implications.

The line in question goes, "Michael Jackson shit, but the palace is not for kids / Still women sayin' it's childish the way we live" — a quip that many believed was made in reference to the late singer's highly publicized child molestation trial in 2003. However, given that Drake has been scrutinized in the past for texting the then-14 year old actress and then-17 year old musician, the lyric ended up raising more than a few eyebrows online.

"Drake really tired of these pedophile jokes," as one Twitter user said, while others questioned the intent of bringing up Jackson "after the shit with MBB and Billie?"

For the most part though, it appeared as if most commenters were just surprised by his brazenness, writing things like, "Drake really should've avoided that Michael Jackson line considering his own history with underage women."

Previously, both Brown and Eilish have defended Drake texting them. In 2018, Brown wrote "U guys are weird" via her Instagram, adding, "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance."

Meanwhile, Eilish recently told Vogue that the backlash was a "stupid-ass mess," before arguing that, "A grown man can't be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about."

Drake has yet to respond to the online speculation.