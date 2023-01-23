Doja Cat's Schiaparelli Moment Took 5 Hours and 30,000 Crystals to Make

The last time Doja Cat was in Paris for Fashion Week, she set a new standard for beauty looks thanks to a series of avant-garde outfits and body paint she wore courtesy of makeup artist Laurel Charleston.

This season the superstar is back in the French capital for the city's haute couture shows and taking her glam to new elevated levels. For the Schiaparelli show at the Petit Palais, Doja Cat worked with Pat McGrath and her team for her surreal look, which saw her body covered in 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals and took almost give hours to create.

“Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Roseberry was an absolute pleasure,” McGrath said. “Her patience and dedication as she sat with Team Pat McGrath and I for four hours and 58 minutes to achieve the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.”

Her matching outfit was a red version of a lacquered hand-beaded skirt and bustier worn by a model on the runway that morning. "The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication," McGrath added.