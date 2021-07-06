Doja Cat's Coney Island concert was a movie or, as one Twitter user described it, a "horror comedy-drama" to be specific.

The singer was set to perform material off the recently released Planet Her album, which has seen several tracks charting on the Billboard Top 100 this week. The concert was highly anticipated, set to take place on the Fourth of July, right before the Coney Island fireworks.

Everything was idyllic, until it wasn't — a number of issues arose with lines, security and the venue, causing those in attendance to describe the event as the "Fyre Festival on a smaller scale."

Twitter was full of complaints by those who were in attendance, with many blaming Doja's management and the venue for all the mishaps. Meanwhile, others were quick to make memes out of the situation:

Doja Cat responded quickly to the criticism on Twitter, apologizing for the circulation of misinformation.

In any case, she looked great on stage — even if only for a few songs.