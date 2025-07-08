The Summer of DJ Snake

Before we travel back to DJ Snake’s history-making performance on May 10 where the global, multi-platinum-selling producer and hitmaker drew 80,000 fans to State de France, smack dab in the middle of his hometown of Paris — let’s check in on his plans for the summer. Since commanding an audience at the largest single-day solo electronic performance ever, Snake's stayed busy. Just last week, he released a track with Latin superstar J Balvin, joining forces for “Noventa,” a blistering ‘90s style summer track that saw the duo reuniting since their 2019 collab “Loco Contigo.” If you’re wondering how you know DJ Snake, let us remind you. Ever refused to turn down while listening to the track “Turn Down for What” featuring Lil John, or shook your hips during “Lean On” featuring Major Lazer? Then you’ve bene acquainted with the multi-platinum-selling DJ and producer, and you’re likely one of the people who helped him push his Spotify streams towards the billions. Even before making those mega hits, he was credited for his production work with other artist, including Lady Gaga’s “Applause” and Pitbull’s “Shut It Down.”

Okay, back to Paris. First it's important to note that the show itself sold out in just three minutes, with DJ Snake already making history as the first-ever electronic artist to headline the State de France solo. This feat is made even more remarkable when you think of how a young William Sami Étienne Grigahcine — before he'd picked up his serpentine moniker — must of dreamed of this happening one day, growing up in a housing project on the outskirts of Paris. PAPER was fortunate enough to attend the groundbreaking performance — sitting in VIP, sipping on champagne and croissants and watching as DJ Snake under a canopy of Olympic-level pyrotechnics, brought his jittery beats to a captive audience. During the show, Snake premiered "RELOADED" live with Space Laces , which incited the largest-ever "Wall of Death" in dance music with all 80,000 fans participating (if you, like me, didn't know what this is — it's a form of moshing where the audience splits itself down the middle before the two sides run toward each other, slamming into each other when they meet... no PAPER editors were harmed in the making of the mosh wall).

The night didn’t end at State de France, but at Accor Arena, where DJ Snake hosted a sold-out after party for 20,000 fans. PAPER rode there via a disco party that drove us through Paris Centre, more champagne was involved, as well as a in-bus DJ and although we couldn't speak the same language, the music and dancing transcended the moment. Much like DJ Snake told us after his Parisian takeover, it was a night we’ll remember forever. "Stade de France was unforgettable,” he told PAPER. “Paris, thank you for showing up for me — May 10th, 2025, over 100,000 strong. It felt like the end of a chapter, but really, it’s the start of something new. Same vision. New album. New season ahead. Grateful for the love. Snake Season begins now."

So, what’s next for Snake Season? Nomad, his third album is set to drop on September 5. He’s already given a few tastes of what’s next with his tracks “PARADISE” with Bipolar Sunshine, “RELOADED” with Space Laces and his latest drop with Balvin. He's currently on a global tour with plans to take over the Brooklyn Mirage at the end of August. As he said in a recent Instagram post, June 20 may be the official start of the heated season, but for DJ Snake fans "THE SUMMER IS ABOUT TO START."