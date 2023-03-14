Diplo Admits He's (Kinda) Not Gay

Sexuality is a spectrum and according to Diplo, just because you get blown by guy doesn't mean you're gay (or "not not gay" either).

Appearing on EmRata's High Low podcast (which has turned out to be a wealth of celeb info as of late), Diplo opened up about sexuality and reluctance to put any specific sort of label on his. In a surprising reveal, the DJ said that while he isn't "aroused by men that much," he isn't opposed to getting a casual blow job from a bro from time to time. “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. For sure. 100%, yeah,” he told Ratajkowski, going on to state that he didn't think the sexual act was inherently gay.

Diplo went on to muse that it's only gay if you make "eye contact" (which is some pretty Lady Gaga x The Lonely Island "Its not gay if its in a threeway" type of logic), only to have Ratajkowski immediately call it out as "such a straight guy thing to say." The two went on to talk about the various "sexy" lumberjack types that have come up in Diplo's TikTok and Instagram feeds. “They’re hot guys, [but] I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally.”

Having previously spoken out about how she doesn't "really believe in straight people," Ratajkowski went on to praise Diplo for being heteroflexible and being open to relationships with more than just women. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys... I could date, life partner-wise,” he admitted, explaining that he was "more of a vibe guy... over gender" and describing the today's generation as being more "fluid" and that “the temperature of our culture has changed.”

It's far from the first time Diplo's talked about not being something other than 100% straight. In a 2014 Reddit AMA, the DJ wrote that "everyone's a lil gay" including himself, a sentiment he would later echo in a tweet a couple years later that he "was only half gay" and referred to masculinity as a "prison."