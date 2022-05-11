While shuttered away during the pandemic, it was obvious we were all desperate for something to talk about. And seeing as how one of the things that unites the entire internet is celebrity gossip, DeuxMoi was there to satiate our need for tea, meaning it was only a matter of time until the networks came a calling.

According to a new report from Deadline, HBO Max and Warner Bros Television have secured the rights for a one-hour television show inspired by the infamous Instagram account's forthcoming debut novel, Anon Pls. Written with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman, Anon Pls is based on the anonymous person behind DeuxMoi and will also lend its name to the show itself, which will be produced by drama powerhouse, Berlanti Productions.

Following the story of Cricket Lopez, Anon Pls sees the celebrity stylist assistant morph her style account into a hub for celebrity gossip and soon finds herself becoming a viral sensation after she begins to post juicy tidbits submitted by fans. And all of it would be great if the overnight success of her account didn't lead her to live a double life, one in which she struggles to balance work commitments and her preexisting social life with her newfound notoriety.

"But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans—juicy gossip—she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous," as the description says.

"She is now famous," it continues, which is something we've obviously known for a while.

No further information regarding a release date for the show has been announce. But in the meantime, you can read our original interview with DeuxMoi here.