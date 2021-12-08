I don’t know her! In an extremely interesting move, the Balenciaga designer formerly known as Demna Gvasalia is now going mononymous by *drum roll please* “Demna." Someone’s been spending a lot of time with Kanye — sorry, he legally goes by “Ye” now.

As stated in the footnote of Balenciaga’s Pre-Fall 2022 show notes, “IMPORTANT NOTE: From now on, Demna uses only his first name, distinguishing an artist title from a birthname and therefore separating creative work from personal life. In all press going forward, he chooses to be referred to simply as Demna.”

Demna is certainly not the only public figure in history to have one name as a reference. He now joins the ranks of fellow thinkers Socrates, Napoleon and Voltaire. Not to mention modern-day icons like Cher, Iman and Madonna.

It's not that big of a surprise when most people can't pronounce “Gvasalia." But then again there are not that many Georgians in popular culture. Aside from Halston, not many other fashion designers have become synonymous with one name. Even more curious because fashion circles have called Demna and many other designers by their first name for a long time. Whatever makes Demna happy!